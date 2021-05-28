Experts agree that Queen Elizabeth II will not see Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s daughter until the Sussexes come to her.

Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex’s first child, was born on May 6, 2019.

The couple announced that they were expecting their second child in 2021. A spokeswoman for the couple said, “We can confirm that Archie will be a big brother.”

Many people are asking when and if their new baby will meet Queen Elizabeth II and other members of the family given that the duke and duchess live abroad. While there has been a rift between the Sussexes and the royal family, analysts believe there is another reason why the Queen would never see Meghan and Harry’s second child until they come to her.

The way Prince Harry and Meghan confirmed their baby’s gender

Prince Harry and Meghan don’t generally find out and publicly reveal the sex of their kid before they’re born, but they don’t have to anymore. During their appearance with Oprah Winfrey, the two said that they found out whether they were expecting a boy or a girl this time.

After a humorous argument over who would make the announcement, Harry told Lady O, “It’s a girl.”

“To have any child, any one or two, would have been amazing,” the duke said. But what more could you ask for than to have a son and then a girl? We now have our own family, consisting of the four of us and our two dogs. It’s fantastic.”

The daughter of the Sussexes will not meet Queen Elizabeth unless they travel to her.

Many royal specialists have been discussing the interview since it aired. However, rather than focusing just on Meghan and Harry, some of the conversation has switched to their pregnant girl and whether or not she would ever meet the queen. Ingrid Seward, a royal biographer, believes that won’t happen unless the Sussexes relocate to the United Kingdom.

“Since coming to the United Kingdom, the Sussexes have scarcely set foot in the country… This is a condensed version of the narrative. I hope you found it entertaining.