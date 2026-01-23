Expert Tips to Stop Puppies Waking You Up Early

Dog owners who struggle with early morning wake-ups thanks to their puppies may soon find relief through expert advice. Lisa Burton, a professional dog trainer and the founder of Listen Dog Training, has shared a simple strategy to help owners prevent their dogs from waking them too early.

In a popular TikTok video (@Listendogtraining), Burton explained how puppy owners can train their pets to avoid waking them up for unnecessary early-morning crate exits. She emphasized that by around 11-12 weeks, most puppies are capable of holding their bladder overnight, allowing for a full night’s sleep from around 10:30 pm to 7:00 am, with no interruptions.

Taking Control of Your Puppy’s Schedule

Burton pointed out a common mistake many owners make: allowing their puppies to cry in the crate and responding to their cues for release. According to Burton, this reinforces unwanted behavior. “If you wake up in response to your puppy’s crying, you are letting them train you,” she said. Instead, she recommends setting your own alarm to wake up before your puppy does and letting them out while they are still calm and quiet in the crate. This proactive approach helps eliminate the association between crying and receiving attention.

Burton acknowledged that this might seem counterintuitive to some, but the results are worth it. “The puppy will not have the opportunity to get reinforced for crying, which makes it much less likely they will continue this behavior,” she explained. By sticking to this routine, dogs will begin to associate waking up with calm behavior, not crying for attention.

For those struggling with early morning wake-ups, Burton recommends setting the alarm for 20 minutes earlier than usual. “Let them out while they’re still asleep and break the cycle of learning that crying gets them freedom,” she suggested. With time and repetition, this routine can be extended to allow owners more sleep time, with the alarm pushed back gradually each week.

Burton also stressed the importance of understanding a puppy’s toileting needs. “If you know your puppy can hold their bladder for three hours, stop responding to early cries for attention, especially if they’ve only been in their crate for an hour or two,” she advised. Offering comfort with a calm voice or gentle strokes can help them resettle, eventually leading to less intervention needed over time.

Ultimately, Burton’s strategy is clear: ensuring that crying does not result in freedom will lead to happier, calmer nights for both owners and their puppies. “With consistency and patience, you’ll quickly see that resettling your puppy at night becomes much easier,” she concluded.