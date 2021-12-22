Expert Says Queen Elizabeth Is ‘In Her Element’ Around These Royals.

When she’s among her many great-grandchildren, Queen Elizabeth II is just like any other great-grandmother, according to a royal expert.

Kerene Barefield, executive producer of True Royal TV’s “The Royal Beat,” recently commented on what it’s like to be a great-grandmother to the 95-year-old king.

“When she has her great-grandchildren sitting on her lap and having that family time, the queen is in her element,” Barefield told Us Weekly on Monday. “I’m sure it’s something we’ll never get to see — that kind of truly calm family time that everyone else has at Christmas,” says the narrator. Prince George, 8, Princess Charlotte, 6, and Prince Louis, 3, with Prince William and Kate Middleton, and Archie, 2, and Lilibet, 6 months, with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, are among the Queen’s 12 great-grandchildren.

Savannah Phillips, 10, and Isla Phillips, 9, are great-grandchildren of Queen Elizabeth’s grandson Peter Phillips. In June, the son of Princess Anne and Mark Phillips divorced his ex-wife Autumn Phillips.

With granddaughter Zara Phillips and her husband Mike Tindall, Her Majesty has three great-grandchildren: Mia, 7, Lena, 3, and Lucas, who was born on March 21. Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank’s son August, 10 months, and Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi’s daughter Sienna, 3 months, are among the Queen’s youngest great-grandchildren.

Princess Beatrice used Sienna’s second name, Elizabeth, to honor her grandmother. Prince Harry and Markle did the same thing earlier this year when they named their daughter Lilibet after the Queen’s childhood nickname.

The Queen has yet to meet Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s second child, who was born in June. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, on the other hand, are said to have no plans to travel to the United Kingdom with their children for the holidays.

Queen Elizabeth traditionally spends the holidays at her Sandringham Estate in Norfolk, England, with the rest of the royal family, including her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. However, due to an increase of COVID-19 cases across the United Kingdom, the royal family has been forced to postpone their vacation plans once more.

Last week, an unnamed insider told Us Weekly that Prince William and Kate Middleton planned to take their children to visit their great-grandmother on Christmas Day. “George, Charlotte, and Louis are overjoyed to see their great grandmother in person once more,” the source stated.

The Queen, on the other hand, has decided to stay in Windsor for her vacation.