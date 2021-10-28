Expert says Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s celebrity status isn’t on par with the Royal Family’s popularity.

According to a source, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are not as popular as the British royal family.

After stepping down from their royal duties, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are greeted like celebrities. Even after moving to Los Angeles, California, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have remained popular. However, they are not as well-liked as members of the British royal family, who enjoy greater admiration and support, according to royal critic and journalist Jonathan Sacerdoti.

Sacerdoti also agreed that “celebrities” like Prince Harry and Markle attract attention. He agreed that the royal couple benefits from “extensive coverage” and that they rely on it. However, he believes that the attention shown to the Sussexes and the royal family is not on par. He compared Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s recent trip to New York City to a formal royal visit.

“You see streets lined with people eager to watch what is happening when there is a royal trip,” he told the site. “You see dignitaries arrive, but I believe Meghan and Harry had to make do with meeting with some lower-level officials. Meeting for what seemed to be absolutely meaningless get-togethers and meetings. When you saw the clip, the crowds were a little lackluster.” Sacerdoti went on to say that the occasion only served to emphasize the distinctions between a royal trip and the Sussexes’ potential royal tour. He believes there will be more of it in the future.

Sacerdoti isn’t the only person to equate Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s trip to New York City to a royal tour. Andrew Bolt of Sky News Australia earlier stated that the pair planned their three-day trip to New York to “clone a royal visit.” Security, the media, and meetings with dignitaries to exchange platitudes and offer royal encouragement were all mentioned. The Sussexes’ trip, on the other hand, was “shameless” and “false” in his opinion. He went on to say that the Sussexes felt “self-important” when they met with US Ambassador to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield for a “important” talk. “Not only were there a lot of empty gestures on this trip, but there was also a lot of evident hypocrisy,” he added.