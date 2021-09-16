Expert says Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s Time Magazine cover is reminiscent of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s photos.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry were featured on the cover of Time magazine’s 100 Most Influential People edition, and experts weighed in on their stance.

The royal couple’s cover is evocative to Hollywood power couple Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s cover photos, according to body language expert Darren Stanton. He also thought it was “very staged and manipulated.”

“Harry is standing straight with his hands in his pockets as he approaches, while Megan adopts a typical power attitude that can be seen from afar. Stanton told the Daily Mail, “She has positioned her feet far apart, which is a typical power posture adopted by prominent world politicians in recent decades, like Trump, Putin, Macron, and [Trudeau].” “This motion says, ‘Hey look at me, I’m the most powerful person in the room.’ The concept is that the more space we occupy, the more significant we are, the polar opposite of a–holes.”

He also mentioned that Prince Harry’s presence behind Markle, with his right hand on her shoulder, shows that he is standing by her side.

He continued, “This is quite evocative of some of the images we’ve seen from Hollywood power couples in the past, most notably with Kanye West and Kim Kardashian.” “Overall, I believe this illustrates that Prince Harry and Megan are aiming to continue to promote their brand as a power couple, particularly in America, but it is also evident from the body language that Megan, as I have always maintained, retains the relationship’s power.”

Meanwhile, Robin Kermode, a top communication coach who works with senior political and commercial executives, said the cover appeared to be a public relations stunt. He thought they took multiple images, and the cover was only one of them. He further clarified that the photograph does not necessarily depict the royal couple’s relationship.

Robin told the Daily Mail’s FEMAIL, “All the photographs have the staged quality you’d expect from a full-on PR effort promoting them as the ‘Power Couple.” “I understand why Time chose the cover photo with Meghan in front of a wall with Harry leaning against it, but it was probably one of hundreds and doesn’t necessarily represent the couple’s true relationship balance.”

He also looked at the magazine’s second image, which shows the royal pair walking hand-in-hand through a woodland. The image “feels more natural” to him. He also mentioned that Prince Harry’s smile in the shot was “extremely.” Brief News from Washington Newsday.