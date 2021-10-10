Expert Says Adele Is At Risk Of Overuse Injuries As A Result Of ‘Excessive’ Exercise.

Adele enjoys working out and leading a healthy lifestyle, but an expert has cautioned that her workout routine may have long-term negative repercussions on her body.

Adele stated in an interview with Vogue earlier this week that she’s become so “addicted” to working out that she now works out “two to three times a day.” According to the Grammy-winning singer, she spent many of the early days of the pandemic in the gym, working out while watching a movie on TV.

Adele’s excessive practice, according to a medical expert, could be harmful to her muscles, joints, and immune system.

“A reasonable exercise regimen is an important part of maintaining a healthy lifestyle. However, doing out two to three times a day is excessive, according to WebMD chief medical officer John Whyte, who spoke to the New York Post on Friday.

Excessively strenuous workouts, according to the doctor, can result in a variety of “overuse injuries,” which are muscle or joint injuries caused by repeated trauma.

“We put stress on our muscles, bones, and organs when we exercise. And if we don’t give those areas of our bodies a time to repair after they’ve been used, their function can deteriorate,” he said.

When the body is subjected to persistent stress, cortisol is created, according to Whyte, and this has an influence on the immune system. The immune system’s ability to fight illnesses is inhibited when the steroid hormone is increased in the body.

However, Adele’s workout routine, which resulted in a 100-pound weight loss, not only made her physically strong, but also intellectually and emotionally. As a result, she hinted that she intends to stick to the routine indefinitely.

“It was never about reducing weight,” says the author. “If I can make my body physically strong, and I can feel and see it, then maybe one day I can make my emotions and mind physically powerful,” she remarked in her Vogue interview.

“Your entire health is of vital importance,” the “Hello” singer concluded. It’s not just about losing weight or looking good. And taking care of your mind and body in a healthy way at the same time will provide long-term rewards.” Meanwhile, Adele just gave fans a preview of her new single “Easy on Me,” which will be released on October 15. She took her first trip. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.