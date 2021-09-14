Experienced students provide recommendations for new university freshmen on how to “calm nerves” and “go out of your comfort zone.”

Perhaps going to university is the next natural step in your job path, or perhaps you’ve decided to return to school and retrain right now.

Going to campus, in any case, is a life-changing experience.

Simply entering a degree program or moving into student housing necessitates adaptation because you’ll meet a lot of new people and be exposed to a lot of new chances.

If that seems intimidating, don’t worry; there’s lots of help available to help incoming students get through their first year, and who better to ask about university life than those who have already experienced it?

With the start of a new academic year approaching and still time to enroll for a course in 2021, existing Liverpool Hope University students and graduates give their top suggestions for adjusting to university life.

‘Calm any anxiety’ about the new digs.

For many students, whether migrating to a new city or staying close to home, moving into student housing is an important aspect of embracing university life.

Shared student housing can connect newcomers with new acquaintances who are in similar situations, in addition to providing a base for the course.

Ollie Smith, 24, arrived to Liverpool from Stourbridge, West Midlands, in 2015 to study sport and exercise science at Liverpool Hope University, which offers housing to all first-year students on its campuses, from undergraduates to postgraduates and PGCE students.

“Moving to Liverpool was beyond exciting,” he said, now working as the vice president of sport and activities at Hope’s students’ union while studying for a masters. It was also a little intimidating at first, but that feeling faded after a few weeks.

“Because one of my flatmates was like a bigger version of me, we hit it off right immediately and are still great friends after six years.”

Lara Hawkins, a third-year geography and education studies student at Hope, discovered that engaging with her future student housing flatmates on social media made her feel more at ease about moving in with them.

"I was incredibly pleased to move to Liverpool," the 21-year-old revealed. I felt like university was the next logical step in my life, so I enrolled right away."