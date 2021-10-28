Exclusive: Jose Baxter discusses his return to Everton coaching as Rafa Benitez focuses on youth.

Jose Baxter has discussed his job at Everton and the guidance he has given to young Everton players making the transition to senior training.

After declaring his retirement from the playing side of the game in August, the former Blues attacker has been associated with the club’s under-23s coaching staff throughout the season.

For the past few weeks, the 29-year-old has been training with David Unsworth and John Ebbrell as part of Everton’s youth structure, and he was on the bench for the U23s’ 2-0 win over Burnley at Southport on Monday.

Baxter is enjoying his new role with the club, and he has detailed how he has worked with young strikers like as Tom Cannon and Lewis Dobbin during training.

“Yeah, I adore it,” he told The Washington Newsday.

“There aren’t many people I’d rather learn from than Unsy and John [Ebbrell], and there aren’t many people I’d rather learn from than them.”

“It’s fantastic; it’s been a fantastic experience for me, and long may it continue.”

“We’ve done a lot of unit work where I get the attackers, Unsy gets the defenders, John gets the midfielders, and Bainesy comes in and helps out with the unit work.”

“So it’s good to get them and hone in on the specifics.” We do get to do it, but with our hectic schedules, the training, game, and rest cycle isn’t nearly enough.

“Hopefully, we’ll be able to do more of it throughout the year.”

Rafa Benitez has struggled with injury concerns in numerous parts of the pitch, thus a number of U23 players have been promoted to senior training in recent weeks and months.

Dobbin, Ryan Astley, Elijah Campbell, Luke Butterfield, Tyler Onyango, and Charlie Whitaker are just a few of the rising players who have been called up to Finch Farm for first-team training.

Baxter has plenty of experience stepping up as a teenager, having made his Everton debut at the start of the 2008/09 season, making him the club’s youngest ever player.

The former forward is now seeking to pass on his knowledge gained from both positive and negative situations in his career to anyone who are interested. “The summary has come to an end.”