Ex-wife Christina Haack and Joshua Hall’s Engagement Rumors: Tarek El Moussa Reacts

Tarek El Moussa has spoken out about his ex-wife Christina Haack’s new lover, Joshua Hall.

The 40-year-old “Flip or Flop” celebrity couldn’t say whether Haack and Hall were engaged. He did, however, indicate that recent photographs of her wearing a diamond ring could be proof that the couple had progressed in their relationship.

“What does it signify if a ring on a girl’s finger appears like an engagement ring and she’s with her man?” While promoting Season 2 of HGTV’s “Flipping 101,” El Moussa told Us Weekly. “I’m not a mind reader, but they seem to work well together. I wish them all the best.”

While in San Diego with Hall earlier this week, Haack was seen wearing what appeared to be an engagement ring on her left hand. In August, the star of “Christina on the Coast” stirred engagement rumors by posting and then deleting an Instagram photo of herself wearing a diamond ring on her left hand.

El Moussa is delighted that Haack has found love again, however it’s unclear if his ex has plans to marry her partner. “They appear to be a happy couple. Yes, I’m rather pleased. You can tell they’re close friends. They are constantly hand-in-hand. They’re always in the same place. I think they’re a good couple,” he said of the couple to the publication.

From 2009 through 2018, the “Flipping 101” celebrity was married to Haack. She married her second husband, Ant Anstead, in 2018, but the couple divorced two years later. In June, their divorce was formalized.

El Moussa’s remarks come two months after he and Haack got into an argument on the set of their show “Flip or Flop” in July, during which he allegedly called his ex-wife a “washed-up loser.” He allegedly compared Haack to his current fiancée, Heather Rae Young, during their heated exchange.

El Moussa expressed contrition for his actions after the incident.

“As you can imagine, working with an ex can be stressful, and we did have an incident where some choice words were spoken on both sides, and I’m sure we both wish it hadn’t happened….” He told E”Daily !’s Pop” that “the whole situation just terrible for everyone involved.”

El Moussa went on to say that he would “absolutely” go back in time if he could. He also stated categorically that it would never happen. Brief News from Washington Newsday.