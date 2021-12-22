Ex-professional footballers are hosting a Christmas football camp in Liverpool.

Between Christmas and New Year, KKZ Coaching is hosting a camp for aspiring football players.

A combination of football skills, drills, and challenges will be the emphasis of the two-day program. KKZ Coaching, Liverpool’s first indoor 1-2-1 football performance centre, is collaborating with Fun First Football, a UK first that combines football development with fun learning programs. Ex-professional players Andrai Jones and Shaun Mangan will lead the camp.

Those interested in attending the camp can do so for £40 for one day or £75 for two days. Children who receive school meals are welcome to attend for free and will be served lunch.

Anyone eligible is encouraged to participate in the fun football camp at KKZ Coaching on Cherry Lane in Walton, where they will receive a free supper and refreshments during the day.

KKZ Coaching also offers 1-2-1 and 2-to-1 private sessions, as well as group and team instruction from the age of four to professional level, with many of its clients being members of Academy level teams.

“Our football camps create a difficult environment in which young people can come together and grow,” stated Andrai Jones, Head Coach and Co-Owner of KKZ Performance Centre. They’ll put their abilities to the test, meet other football fans, and have the opportunity to try out the KKZ Performance Centre’s indoor 3G pitch, where they’ll participate in a series of drills aimed at improving technique, speed, awareness, and overall player development.

“For this camp, we’ve partnered with Fun First Football, an innovative football facility with a sand pit, two Elite Skills Arena ICONS, a precision wall, a toca ball shooter, and smart goals.” We recognize that the days between Christmas and New Year’s Day can be missed, so we want to provide an opportunity for the kids to keep active, have some fun, and improve their skills while they’re with us.” The Christmas Football Camp will be held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Tuesday, December 28 and Wednesday, December 29.

