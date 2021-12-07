Ex Marilyn Manson Is Accused Of Threatening Evan Rachel Wood’s 8-Year-Old Son.

Marilyn Manson’s claimed threat against Evan Rachel Wood’s 8-year-old son, Jack, disturbed Evan Rachel Wood.

Wood alleged in court records acquired by the Daily Mail that Manson threatened to “f—k” her son. And she was taken seriously by his “threat, both then and now.” Because of Manson’s threat, the “Westworld” actress told the judge she had bulletproof glass, a steel door, and a security fence constructed around her Los Angeles home.

“At night, I’m looking into attack dogs and security guards,” she said.

“I only recently learnt that (Manson) was involved in large-scale human trafficking and sexual exploitation of adolescents,” she stated in a March statement.

In her custody fight with her ex-husband Jamie Bell, Wood made the charges against Manson, 52. Because she feared Manson, whom she listed as her accused attacker, the “Thirteen” actress relocated from Los Angeles to Tennessee.

“These new developments, along with the ongoing criminal investigation, make me very concerned about our child’s safety in Los Angeles,” Wood added. “The accused offender, in my experience, is quite retaliatory and has always made it plain that he intends to ruin my life.” Wood reportedly claimed that one of Manson’s other alleged victims taped him telling her that he had images of her children and that he had their social security numbers when he went to their mailbox. He allegedly told the unidentified woman, “I’ve got everything, they’re f—ked, and they’re going to be f—king destroyed.”

She also stated that she had received death threats following her February charges against Manson. Lindsay Usich, Manson’s wife, is also accused of threatening to disclose her teenage images. After being notified of the threat, Wood filed a police report.

In an Instagram post, the “Barefoot” star, who claimed to be a sexual abuse victim, named her tormentor. “My abuser’s name is Brian Warner, also known as Marilyn Manson around the world,” she stated.

He allegedly groomed her as a youngster and abused her for years, according to her. She claimed she had been brainwashed and coerced into obedience and that she had decided to come out because she was “tired of living in dread of vengeance, defamation, or blackmail.” “Before he wrecks any more lives, I’m here to expose this dangerous man and call out the numerous industries that have helped him. I stand with the many victims who are refusing to remain silent any longer.” In 2007, Manson and Wood began dating. She was the only one. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.