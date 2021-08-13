Ex-Love Island contestant makes things official with girlfriend on Instagram.

Chris Hughes and Annabel Dimmock have formed a relationship.

On Instagram, the Love Island 2017 contestant and pro golfer revealed their romance.

While Annabel has yet to appear on the former islander’s website, the couple can be seen cuddling in a sweet photo published on her official account.

Annabel captioned the photo with “Handsomes x,” and Chris replied with “Yours.”

Olivia Attwood, star of Love Island, spills the beans on what really happens on the show.

The news follows a “difficult” breakup from Jesy Nelson of Little Mix in 2020.

While the couple did not disclose their split at the time, Jesy had removed all of Chris’s photos off her Instagram.

Since his breakup from the singer, Annabel is the ex-first islander’s confirmed girlfriend.

Chris was a contestant on the third season of Love Island, where he came in third place with Olivia Attwood.

After meeting in the villa in 2017, the couple dated for seven months.