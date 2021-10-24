Ex-Liverpool players have appeared in five El Clasico matches between Barcelona and Real Madrid.

On Sunday, the two biggest clubs from two massive European cities will face off in one of the world’s most watched football matches.

Then, later that day, the same thing would happen!

Real Madrid will host Barcelona in La Liga before Liverpool visits Manchester United in a critical Premier League match on Sunday.

Despite the fact that the Madrid and Catalan heavyweights are currently at a low ebb in comparison to some of the excellent recent teams they’ve fielded, the Clasico is expected to get a lot of attention from football fans all around the world.

While Liverpool are no longer in a position to sell their top players to the La Liga giants, a handful of stars have made the journey from Anfield to the Camp Nou or the Santiago Bernabeu in the past.

Here are five people who did so and went on to make an impact on one of the world’s most important football matches.

Real Madrid’s Steve McManaman

When Barcelona and Real Madrid meet in the European Cup, it’s a once-in-a-lifetime event, which makes the goals scored even more memorable.

McManaman made a major impression for Los Blancos on their road to European triumph in 2002, which was one of the four occasions they met in a two-legged struggle.

In the first leg of the semi-final at the Camp Nou, the former Liverpool star scored in injury time to give Madrid a 2-0 lead. They then drew 1-1 in the return leg at the Santiago Bernabeu, advancing to the Champions League final at the expense of their bitter rivals.

Los Blancos defeated Bayer Leverkusen 2-1 in the final, giving McManaman two Champions League victories in three years with Madrid, after scoring in the 3-0 final victory over Valencia in 2000.

Real Madrid’s Michael Owen

Owen’s time in Madrid may not have gone as smoothly as he had hoped, but the England striker does have a Clasico goal to his record.

In a 4-2 win over a Barcelona team that included the likes in April 2005, the Liverpool academy graduate scored Los Blancos' fourth goal of the day.