Ex-boyfriend Tyga is accused of domestic violence by Camaryn Swanson, who says, “I Have To Stand Up For Myself.”

Camaryn Swanson said she was merely sticking up for herself after her ex-boyfriend, rapper Tyga, was accused of domestic abuse.

Swanson posted videos and photographs of her damaged eyes to her Instagram Story. Swanson claims she had to defend herself against Tyga’s alleged violence.

“I’m so humiliated and ashamed it had to come to this,” she remarked in a film in which she showed her admirers a closer look at what appeared to be a blackeye.

Swanson also posted an image of a text message discussion she had with Tyga. It was revealed that Tyga invited her to his house and even had a car bring her there.

“@tmz tv I didn’t show up’screaming’ or uninvited, and when I attempted to leave, he assaulted me and wouldn’t let me leave for hours “In the caption, she said.

Tyga sent a crying emoji in their most recent chat conversation.

“It hurts so badly,” the rapper of “Ayy Macarena” wrote.

“I can’t believe it had to come to this. To be honest, I’m saddened and didn’t think you’d ever be capable of doing this to me “Swanson was the one who responded.

Swanson followed up with a selfie of herself sporting her blackeye. “@TMZ TV I’ve been mistreated emotionally, intellectually, and physically, and I’m not going to hide it any longer “In the caption, she wrote:

Swanson made the social media posts after learning about TMZ’s report. The incident between Tyga and Swanson was first reported by TMZ. She “showed up at his house shouting” and “now she’s accusing him of domestic abuse,” according to the publication. Swanson came over to the rapper’s house at 3 a.m., even though he told her not to, according to an unnamed person close to the artist. She is said to have arrived at his front door screaming at the top of her lungs.

Swanson was accused of being under the influence by Tyga and his family. He invited her in so they could converse, but she is said to have continued to rant.

Swanson said Tyga put his hands on her during the argument, according to TMZ’s law enforcement sources. Her mother picked her up from his house and reported the incident to the police.

Officers observed “visible marks” on her and filed a felony domestic abuse report. Tyga has not been arrested, but he has stated that he would report to the Los Angeles Police Department on Tuesday morning to give his side of the incident.

Tyga and Swanson ignited engagement speculations when she was seen with him in June.