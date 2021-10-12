Ex-boyfriend Brody Jenner’s baby news was spoiled, according to Kaitlynn Carter.

Kaitlynn Carter has revealed why she didn’t notify Brody Jenner about her pregnancy first. Carter discussed how events occurred and why she was unable to convey the news to her ex-husband during an appearance on Dear Media’s “The Skinny Confidential Him & Her Podcast.”

Carter and her fiancé Kristopher Brock welcomed their first child earlier this month. During the podcast, she expressed her regret for not being the first to inform Jenner of the pregnancy.

Carter revealed that the only person who knew about her pregnancy while filming “The Hills” was the showrunner. “I hadn’t told anyone that I was expecting.” She stated, “I was probably only seven weeks.” “So I informed the showrunner, and somehow Spencer Pratt got the message, so he hadn’t told my parents, and the next day he went and told Brody,” she continued.

She described how the next day she received a call from Jenner, who inquired about the news. “‘What do you have that you’re not telling me about?’ So, what’s the deal? ‘Something is going on.’ And, of course, I wasn’t going to tell him the truth, right? “I just think it’s a s***ty thing to do,” the actress explained.

She claimed that she had intended to inform Jenner about the kid for a long time, but Pratt had beaten her to it. The day after he received the news from the showrunner, Pratt informed Jenner, spoiling Carter’s planned announcement.

“It wasn’t like he was distraught, but I still felt obligated to tell him.” So, despite the fact that it was quite upsetting that I didn’t get to share the news on my own, he found out very early,” she explained.

Jenner said it was “hurtful” that other people knew about Carter’s pregnancy but not him on MTV’s “The Hills: New Beginnings” on July 28. He added that having a child was an important part of their relationship, and that while he didn’t expect to be the first to learn of her pregnancy, he “should be in the top ten.” Carter and Jenner were engaged in 2016 and married in Indonesia in 2018. In August of this year, they announced their breakup.