Everything You Need to Know About Season 3 of ‘Yellowstone’ Before the Season 4 Premiere

Season 4 of Yellowstone will premiere on the Paramount Network in the near future, over a year after the horrific season 3 ending. Fans were left with a lot of unanswered questions in the last moments.

Who was responsible for the Dutton family’s assassination? Is there going to be a character that doesn’t make it through season 3?

Before the season 4 launch, here’s everything you need to know about season 3.

Season 3 of ‘Yellowstone’ to a thrilling conclusion.

The Duttons were in the midst of a major battle for their land in the episodes running up to the finale. Market Equities made a $500 million offer to John Dutton (Kevin Costner).