Everything You Need to Know About Riot’s Upcoming Animated Series “Arcane”

The realm of “League of Legends” is a big and wonderful place that has evolved far beyond its origins as a multiplayer online battle arena (MOBA) game. Riot has been actively bringing Runeterra to life with hyper-detailed history, breathtaking cinematics, and, shortly, an entire animated series based in just a small area of their massive fantasy setting.

Riot’s first attempt into entertainment media outside of games and music will be “Arcane.” This huge project has been in the works for years, and Netflix subscribers will be able to see it in just a few days.

Because of the vast span of the “League of Legends” storyline, some viewers may be perplexed as to who the characters in “Arcane” are or what is going on. Here’s all you need to know about the show before you watch it.

The setting for “Arcane” is the interconnected cities of Piltover and Zaun on Runeterra’s huge continent. Piltover, also known as the City of Progress, is a bustling, technologically advanced metropolis that attracts Runeterra’s greatest minds, whereas Zaun is a filthy undercity plagued by sickness, pollution, and corruption.

The two cities are almost always at conflict with one another, with political strife growing between them all the time.

The tale of “Arcane” centres around a cast of characters, the most of whom are playable in “League of Legends.” Thankfully, the majority of the show will focus solely on Zaun and Piltover, so fans won’t have to worry about the other locations and factions of Runeterra.

The Cast of Characters

The show will follow the Zaunite sisters Vi and Jinx as they try to survive in the bleak underbelly of the city. “Arcane” will hopefully provide some light on each character’s backstory, resolving some of the most pressing issues about their in-game lore entries, such as how they became separated and how their comfortable bond became hostility.

The backstories of Jayce, one of Piltover’s top scientists, and Viktor, a Zaunite researcher fascinated with upgrading the human body with Hextech gear, will also be explored in “Arcane.” The program will most likely portray these characters’ origin tales as well, giving fans a better idea of how they became the characters they are renowned for in “League of Legends.” Caitlyn, Piltover’s chief law enforcement officer, will also appear in the series, but to what extent is uncertain.

The plot of "Arcane" provides as an introduction to Piltover, Zaun, and the other individuals caught in the center.