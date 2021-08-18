Everything We Know So Far About ‘American Horror Story: Double Feature’ Spoilers

The premiere of Season 10 of the FX anthology series “American Horror Story: Double Feature” is approaching, although there have only been a few spoilers disclosed.

Ryan Murphy, the show’s prolific creator, has promised a twisted new storyline that deviates from the show’s regular framework, leaving fans yearning for more information.

We gathered information about the actors, narrative, and launch date, among other things.

Check out all we know about Season 10 of “American Horror Story.”

Cast

Fans will see numerous familiar characters as well as some new ones when the new season debuts. Billie Lourd, Kathy Bates, Finn Wittrock, Lily Rabe, Frances Conroy, Angelica Ross, Leslie Grossman, Macaulay Culkin, and Kaia Gerber are among the names set to appear in Season 10 of the FX series. Evan Peters, who was absent from the show last season, will appear in “AHS: Double Feature.” After appearing in five seasons of the anthology series, Emma Roberts has been significantly absent from cast announcements. The actress gave birth to her first kid, a son named Rhodes Robert Hedlund, with her partner Garrett Hedlund in December.

Plot

While Murphy is known for keeping season plots a secret, he has confirmed that “American Horror Story: Double Feature” will present two unique stories, “Part I: Red Tide” and “Part 2: Death Valley.”

The water will be the setting for “Part I: Red Tide,” and the sand will be the setting for “Part 2: Death Valley.”

Season 10 of “AHS” will contain a split to separate the two stories. Part 1 will be broadcast in the first six episodes, followed by Part 2 in the final four episodes.

On October 27, just in time for Halloween, the season finale will air.

Theme

According to a trailer for the new season, the first half of the series will feature a mermaid theme, while the second half will feature an extraterrestrial theme. Sea monsters were not included in previous seasons, but “AHS: Asylum” did feature an alien menace. However, it is unknown whether Murphy’s previous concept of extraterrestrial entities would be reflected in the upcoming season.

The second season of “American Horror Story: Double Feature” will air on FX on Wednesday, August 25 at 10 p.m. ET.