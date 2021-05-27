Everything We Know About Kit Harington’s Black Night in ‘Eternals’

After a pandemic-caused delay, Eternals will finally enter theaters this November. And, according to a new teaser trailer, Marvel fans have finally gotten their first glimpse at the flick.

The two-minute ad featured a diverse ensemble cast of heroes who are immortal and all-powerful.

Fans also got a glimpse of one of the few prominent human characters, Kit Harrington’s Dane Whitman, dubbed the Black Knight, for a single second.

What exactly are the ‘Eternals’?

Marvel’s Eternals exposes viewers to a tribe of immortal warriors that have lived on Earth for millennia. According to Inverse, the film will span decades and cover key events throughout the Eternals’ time on Earth.

Dane Whitman, better known as Black Knight in Marvel Comics, will be one of the only humans in the plot. It’s unclear where the master swordsman fits into the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

We do know, however, that he wields the Ebony Blade, a supernatural weapon. He has also served as an Avenger and has collaborated with other superhero teams such as Euroforce and MI13.

Angelina Jolie, Gemma Chan, Richard Madden, Kumail Nanjiani, and Salma Hayek co-star alongside Harington in the picture.

Will Dane Whitman find himself in the middle of a love triangle?

Dane has a romantic relationship with Sersi, Chan’s character, in the Marvel comics. Dane was briefly seen standing close to Sersi in the teaser clip, which eagle-eyed viewers noted.

Many believe Harington’s character will be part of a developing love triangle that includes Dane, Sersi, and Madden’s Ikaris.

However, considering Marvel has given very little specifics regarding the future picture, this is all guesswork. Fans aren’t even guaranteed to witness Harington dressed as the Black Knight. That might be something they’re keeping for Phase 4 or even Phase 5.

In ‘Eternals,’ the Black Knight’s role may be limited.

… This is a condensed version of the narrative. I hope you found it entertaining.