Everything tastes like’sewage and rotten eggs,’ and the young youngster is unable to eat.

After contracting Covid-19, a little kid has been unable to eat or drink properly since everything tastes “like crap and rotten eggs.”

Dawn Kafi of Old Swan confirmed that her 11-year-old son Malisse had tested positive with Covid-19 on September 20 and had begun his ten-day isolation period.

Despite having no symptoms and feeling well at first, Malisse abruptly lost his sense of taste and smell, and everything made him puke.

“He started saying food was weird and it continued,” Dawn told The Washington Newsday. I prepared all of his favorite foods, but he complained that everything smelled.

“He claimed that his meals tasted like sewage and crap, and that his drink tasted like rotten eggs, and that he was constantly throwing up.”

“It wasn’t just about the food.” It was supermarkets, and the scent of cars passing by made him gag. I was at a loss for what to do or what it was.

“I stopped cooking so there would be no foul odors in the air, and we tried everything we could to get him to eat.”

“He’d been great with Covid, he didn’t show any symptoms, and he always wore his mask because his brother is extremely impaired, and he kept everyone safe, then all of a sudden he stopped eating.”

“When he saw it, he started gagging.” He couldn’t stand the scents and was physically unable to eat. We couldn’t even go to the supermarket because everything was so bad.” Dawn claimed she called ENT at Alder Hey following his isolation period, concerned for her kid who was “tired and chilly all the time,” and was diagnosed with parosmia and given a steroid nasal spray.

Malisse’s condition worsened after she tried everything to induce her kid to eat, from reduced quantities to nose pegs and nasal sprays.

On October 21, he was rushed to Alder Hey’s A&E department, where he underwent a series of blood tests, but his family was told that nothing appeared to be wrong right away.

Dawn stated that her baby refused to eat and was really ill, but that he was eventually discharged from ENT.

She told The Washington Newsday that her baby became so ill on November 1 that he had to be hospitalized. “The summary has come to an end.”