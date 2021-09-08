Everything I learned while going out drinking with Scousers in Liverpool.

I’ve lived in Liverpool for almost four years and consider it my home.

I was prepared for the hustle and bustle of city life, for having to do my own cooking and cleaning, and even for understanding what council tax was when I moved from Northern Ireland.

One thing I wasn’t expecting was how to keep up with Scousers while out on the town.

Here’s a list of things I’ve learned from ‘bevving’ with Scousers, despite what seems like endless headaches and some admittedly hazy recollections.

There is no such thing as self-pacing.

Simply put, unless you’re drinking doubles and washing them down with a shot every time, you’d be better off staying in and watching Coronation Street.

You’re not doing it right if you don’t need a tray to carry the beverages back to the table. Get another one.

No nights or late nights

You’ll find yourself dancing till the early hours of the morning, no matter how many times you tell yourself you’ll be in bed by ‘X o’clock’.

You are permitted to declare defeat and head for a McDonald’s breakfast once the light has risen up and the birds have begun to chirp.

It’s entirely common to see your neighbor leave for work or the gym while you’re still in bed. If you’re on the receiving end of this social encounter, there’s no need to pass judgment.

The Scousers have a retort to Gordon Ramsey.

Mr. Harper and Nabzy are two individuals that every real Liverpudlian knows and loves.

I’ve never seen them and probably won’t, but the image in my head of two god-like angels sent from above to hand deliver the ideal feast to conclude the night is formed by what I’ve heard.

Scousers only consume alcohol on days that begin with the letter Y.

Whatever the day, event, weather, or time, there is an atmosphere in Liverpool, making it the ideal city for letting off steam if you can’t wait till the weekend.

If you think about it, every day is a Friday.

Without a bottle, a night isn’t complete.

I’ve never done it before, and I’m not going to start now. “The summary has come to an end.”