Everything From ‘Sweet Girl’ To ‘The Witcher’ Is Coming To Netflix In August

This month, Netflix is preparing to delight its subscribers with new and previously released material. Netflix shared a list of movies, series, stand-up comedians, and documentaries from all genres coming to Netflix in August 2021 on Instagram on Sunday.

The Initial Week

Popular films such as “Inception,” “Deep Blue Sea,” “The Original Kings of Comedy,” “Beethoven’s 2nd,” “Catch Me If You Can,” “The Haunting in Connecticut 2: Ghosts of Georgia,” and “Friday Night Lights” were already removed from Netflix on Sunday.

On Tuesday, Netflix will broadcast the original series “Shiny Flakes: The Teenage Drug Lord.” It has a length of 1 hour and 37 minutes and is filmed in German. Another Netflix original, “Top Secret UFO Projects: Declassified,” will premiere on Tuesday. It was created by Petr Vachler.

In the second week,

Do you enjoy the Manga series? On August 9, Netflix will debut the Japanese manga series “Shaman King.” On the same day as the release of “Gabby’s Dollhouse: Season 2,” Phil Wang’s stand-up comedy “Phil Wang: Philly Philly Wang Wang” will be released.

The highly anticipated romantic comedy “The Kissing Booth 3” is set to hit theaters on August 11th.

On the same day, a documentary named “Misha and the Wolves” would be released.

Week three

If you enjoy animated humor, “Go! Go!” is a must-see. On August 17, “Cory Carson: Season 5” is poised to thrill both adults and children. If you prefer to see a documentary, though, “Untold: Deal with the Devil” is a great choice.

On the same day, “Memories of a Murderer: The Nilsen Tapes” will be released. “The Secret Diary of an Exchange Student,” a family-friendly film, will also be released on the same day. The film “Sweet Girl,” starring Jason Momoa, will be released on August 20.

This is the fourth week

The fantasy drama “The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf” will be released on August 23, followed by “Untold: Caitlyn Jenner” on August 24.

On August 25, Netflix will release two horror films: “Clickbait” and “John of God: The Crimes of a Spiritual Healer.”

On August 26, the sitcom “Family Reunion” Part 4 will be released, and on August 27, the teen romance drama “He’s All That” will be released.

Week 5: The Final Week

Do you enjoy watching true-to-life sports dramas? On August 31, “Untold: Crime and Penalties,” as well as a reality series called “Sparking Joy,” will be released.

If you haven’t seen our list of films and television shows that were released in, go here. Brief News from Washington Newsday.