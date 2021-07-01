Everyone is wearing these 8 summer dresses on Instagram right now.

If we heard “It dress,” you’d definitely think of Zara’s £40 polka dot frock, which became a viral smash in 2019.

However, because to Instagram’s power, each summer delivers a new batch of influencer-approved pieces that spread like wildfire — duplicates popping up everywhere – and promise to steal the show.

These day-to-night alternatives, which range from mid-priced to high-street favorites, will look stunning in any summer setting, whether coupled with kitten heels for dinner or dad sandals for a trip to the beach…

Tilda dress by Molby the Label (£135, molbythelabel.com)

Since Victoria Beckham debuted gingham on the runway in her most recent collection, the timeless fabric has been spotted all over Instagram. The nipped-in waist and puff sleeves of this dress by Molby the Label, a cult favorite, make it extremely flattering.

Stevie dress by Kitri Studio (£185; kitristudio.com)

This floral dress from Kitri Studio merits a spot in your staycation luggage if you’ve fallen for the cottagecore trend (meaning dressing for the ideal fantasy of living in the countryside). It currently has a long waiting list and is only available for pre-order.

Striped smock dress by Ganni (£245, ganni.com)

Ganni always knows how to build a statement dress that makes us want to part with our cash; the Scandi brand’s polka dot trapeze garment was undoubtedly all over your Instagram feed last year. This striped green number, made of soft cotton, meets all of our summer requirements.

Alana dress by Olivia Rubin (£280; oliviarubinlondon.com)

Queen of the rainbow outfits Olivia Rubin has done it again, this time with a bright blouson dress embroidered with multi-colored strawberries. It’s easy to throw on for a casual look or dress up with a micro-handbag and shoes for a more formal look.

Zara’s linen cutout dress (£39.99, originally £49.99; zara.com)

The color green is having a resurgence right now, and this linen Zara dress is a simple and economical way to join in.

Atlanta dress by Sleeper (£229, the-sleeper.com)

We love how Instagram influencer @femmeblk has styled Sleeper's .