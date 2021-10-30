‘Everyone Involved Worked Hard,’ Jamie Dornan Responds to ‘Fifty Shades’ Critics.

Jamie Dornan has spoken out about the terrible reviews that the “Fifty Shades” films have received from critics.

In an exclusive interview with British GQ published Friday, the 39-year-old Hollywood actor explained why people should take the film adaptation more seriously.

Dornan stated unequivocally that he has no regrets about playing Christian Grey in the controversial erotica that released in 2015.

“Let me put it this way: being a part of a movie franchise that has grossed over $1 billion has done no harm to my career.” He stated, “Every working actor would say the same thing.”

In response to critics who continue to dismiss the films as stupid or badly constructed, Dornan stated that everyone involved in the project put in a lot of effort.

“I have a problem with the whole thing being a joke.” “Everyone involved, including myself, worked as hard as they could on those films,” he stated.

Dornan also expressed his gratitude for the opportunity to feature in the franchise, saying that it had “provided a lot” for him and “financially revolutionized my life and my family’s life.”

Dornan has moved on to other projects since the “Fifty Shades” franchise ended in 2018. However, according to Us Weekly, reviewers continue to associate him to the films, which were severely panned.

“The phrase in the press is always, ‘It’s the best thing he’s done since ‘Fifty Shades,’ whether it’s ‘A Private War,’ ‘Anthropoid,’ or ‘Belfast,’ or whatever comes next.” He joked, “As if I still need to prove myself; I’m still paying penance for that decision to get me back to where I was before.”

Dakota Johnson, who played Dornan’s on-screen partner in the “Fifty Shades” movie, has openly stated her pride in working on the project that catapulted her career.

“‘Fifty Shades of Grey’ is something I’m quite proud of.” I don’t need to put any barrier between myself and that. The more work I do, the more the general public becomes aware of the various skills I possess. Is it possible that it opened doors? Yeah. In 2016, she told The Guardian, “More people know my name.”

The “Fifty Shades” film franchise is based on author E.L. James’ bestselling book series of the same name.