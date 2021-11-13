Every woman in Liverpool should be familiar with the faces of fourteen dangerous guys.

Vicious cowards who attack and threaten women both shock and anger readers of The Washington Newsday.

Unfortunately, our courts hear a large number of instances involving degrading and humiliating acts of domestic abuse.

Victims are subjected to ferocious attacks as well as severe mental abuse by the offenders.

Current or previous husbands and girlfriends have frequently suffered long-term psychological scars as a result of these ordeals.

Children are among the innocent victims who have been traumatized by the activities of pitiful bullies.

Here are some of the most well-known instances that have come before our courts since the fall of last year.

1. The baby-killing demon who continued to wreak havoc on women’s lives

Paul McCarten, who previously stabbed his pregnant wife and killed her unborn child in an Asda store, has been labeled a continuing threat to women.

The chronic domestic abuser’s most recent victim was a barmaid from Aintree, whom he tormented for 15 months.

The 54-year-old assaulted and choked his partner, struck her with a cellphone so hard that she received a head wound, and punched her without cause.

He threatened to “slit her neck,” forced her into the side of his van, and then drove toward her, afraid for the safety of her child.

The final straw came when he threatened to “murder her,” pulled her nose shut, and gripped her throat so she couldn’t breathe in a jealous rage.

After a trial, McCarten, from Huyton, was found guilty of controlling and coercive behavior after being recalled to prison on licence.

He was convicted guilty of attempted murder after stabbing his ex-wife three times in Asda Huyton in January 2002, entering her heart and lungs.

She survived the vicious attack by a “miracle,” but the unborn baby died, and McCarten, then 35, was sentenced to 11 years in prison that summer.

In 2010, the thug was sentenced to life in prison for threatening to kill a new woman with whom he had begun a connection while inside.

He was released in 2016 when the Parole Board determined he was no longer a threat, but he was abusing his new spouse within a year.

Judge Rachel Smith sentenced him to three years in prison in April, saying, “You constitute a continuing risk to women with whom you have contact.”

