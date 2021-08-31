Every week, a ‘all-inclusive’ bar serves 120 meals to homeless people.

A Liverpool bar is giving back to the city by delivering free food to some of the city’s poorest residents.

Every week, homeless people around the city are served 120 free hot dinners at Kitty’s Showbar on Tithebarn Street, on the outskirts of Vauxhall.

Every Tuesday and Thursday, a group of committed professionals and volunteers join forces with Mr Old Hall Street’s Kitchen to distribute meals to disadvantaged individuals and families in Liverpool.

The Kitty’s Showbar staff serves roughly 60 meals to homeless persons every Tuesday and another 60 meals every Thursday as part of the project, which began this year.

Kitty Litter, a drag queen and co-owner of Kitty’s Showbar, claimed the concept was inspired by her love of community and inclusion.

“I put everything I am into this,” Kitty told The Washington Newsday.

“I’m going to die feeding people.”

The James Monro, formerly known as The James Monro, had a major refurbishment in 2019 and was reborn as an LGBT-friendly cabaret bar, complete with a fresh coat of rainbow paint on the outside.

Kitty’s Showbar advertises to vulnerable people that it is a safe location for Liverpool’s LGBT+ community by hanging Pride flags from its upper floor windows.

Following a recent surge in homophobic attacks in Liverpool, the venue is in talks to hire a taxi marshal to ensure that attendees can safely return home.

The management at Kitty’s insists that the pub is open to everyone, despite the fact that it serves mostly the LGBT+ population.

“We’re LGBT-owned, but we’re not just a gay bar,” Kitty noted.

“We’re for everyone,” says the group. We’re a gathering place for the community.”

Despite the coronavirus outbreak, Kitty’s Showbar continued to serve hot meals to retirees every day.

The bar also functions as a community centre for some of Liverpool’s poorest neighborhoods, holding a free two-course supper and entertainment for seniors every Wednesday.

Kitty, the bar's co-owner, is also converting the upper floors into a hotel, with one room set aside as a safe haven for persons fleeing domestic violence or a family.