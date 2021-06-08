Every Theory for Episode 9 of ‘Annabelle on Cruel Summer’

Cruel Summer, a new Freeform TV series set to premiere in 2021, is nearing its conclusion, but are viewers any closer to discovering who Annabelle is? Kate Wallis mentioned the unknown visitor multiple times in Cruel Summer Episode 4. (Olivia Holt). However, as episode 9 approaches, there are a slew of hypotheses concerning the mystery persona.

[Warning: This article includes spoilers for Cruel Summer up to episode 8.]

Episode 4 of ‘Cruel Summer’ Annabelle

Dr. Sylvia Parks (Lee Eddy), Kate’s therapist, learned that she met Annabelle in Cruel Summer the night Martin Harris (Blake Lee) died. Martin began acting strangely the day Kate met Annabelle, Kate explained. Kate, on the other hand, is unable to recall anything further about Annabelle.

The only other occasion Kate mentioned Annabelle was in Cruel Summer Episode 4 in 1995, when they were on a family hunting vacation. Around the campfire, Kate narrated a story about a girl named Annabelle, but it was identical to Kate’s narrative about Martin.

Kate began, “It’s about a girl named Annabelle.” “She found herself alone and unprotected in the woods one dark night. They were on a hunting expedition, professing to adore their pets at home while shooting animals on holiday and pretending to have wonderful marriages. Basically, hypocrites. Secrets, crazy allegations, and a frantic desire to be the center of attention. But back to Annabelle, who was all alone until she wasn’t.”

In ‘Cruel Summer,’ Annabelle plays Mallory.

Mallory Higgins (Harley Quinn Smith) is one of the most popular Cruel Summer Annabelle ideas.

Mallory despised Kate in 1993, but by 1995, they had become great friends. Mallory left Vince (Allius Barnes) to get caught stealing a CD, despite her insistence to do so. Mallory’s family and history are unknown to the audience.

On Reddit, one fan speculated, "Perhaps Mallory had a connection to Martin when he was younger." "She might be related to him in some way. It's possible it's not a coincidence…