Every Passenger In ‘Death On The Nile’ Trailer Has A Motive; Gal Gadot Is In It [Watch].

On Tuesday, the official Twitter account of 20th Century Studios released a trailer for the highly anticipated criminal mystery drama “Death on the Nile,” which stars Gal Gadot, Armie Hammer, Kenneth Branagh, Emma Mackey, and Letitia Wright.

Mr. and Mrs. Simon Doyle – represented by Hammer and Gadot – are introduced in the brief clip by sharing a romantic moment together. The following scene introduces investigator Hercule Poirot, who is investigating a murder on a cruise ship.

Poirot has a suspicion that he was invited to their cruise party for a reason. Gadot then tells the detective that they have “enough champagne to flood the Nile,” before disclosing to him that when you have money, no one is truly your buddy.

Soon after, a fatality is reported on the ship, and the investigator attempts to determine who committed the crime by interviewing all of the passengers. Gadot says that she no longer feels safe. The investigator seals all the doors and says no one will leave until he discovers the culprit at the end of the trailer.

In the trailer’s title, 20th Century Studios noted, “Every passenger has a motive.”

Fans expressed their displeasure in the comments area.

“Okay so it’s a murder mystery sorta movie and wow i’m already liking it,” one fan commented, “I was thinking what movies were coming out in February and I got this trailer wow can’t wait,” another wrote, “Depeche Mode really sets the tone, fantastic trailer, looking forward to viewing it.”

The film is based on the same-named novel by Agatha Christie, which was published in 1937. On February 11, 2022, “Death on the Nile” will be released in theaters.

However, no word on which streaming platform it will be available on in the future. Because the film is being distributed by 20th Century Studios, it may be available on HBO Max or Disney+.

Russell Brand, Tom Bateman, Rose Leslie, Ali Fazal, Jennifer Saunders, and Sophie Okonedo star in the film, which is directed by Kenneth Branagh and stars Russell Brand, Tom Bateman, Rose Leslie, Ali Fazal, Jennifer Saunders, and Sophie Okonedo.