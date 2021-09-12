Every night, Mum made a painful gesture for her missing kid.

Every night, a mother left the hall light on in case her missing son returned.

Andrew “Sandy” Irvine, an Everest climber, lived in a three-story Victorian house on Park Road South in Birkenhead, Wirral, with his mother Lillian Irvine.

Irvine grew up in Birkenhead before attending Oxford University and joining George Mallory’s ill-fated attempt to climb Mount Everest in 1924.

Andrew’s mother believed he would one day walk through the door after the couple vanished on the mountain, and a light could always be seen from the Birkenhead street as Andrew’s mother thought he would one day walk through the door.

For years, mountaineers have been fascinated by the mystery of Mallory and Irvine, and whether or not they reached the peak of Mount Everest.

On June 8, 1924, the climbers left their camp, but neither returned. Mallory, who was born in Cheshire and lived in Slatey Road, Birkenhead, was on his third attempt to summit Everest.

Irvine, 22, and Mallory, 37, were last seen alive on the North East Ridge at 12:50 p.m., by fellow climber Noel Odell, and were claimed to be “going strong for the top.”

Irvine’s body – and the camera he was carrying – was never located until Mallory’s body was discovered frozen in 1999.

Irvine, a gifted engineer and sportsman, was claimed to have captured any victory, and photographic specialists believe his film would have lasted.

Irvine and Mallory were hailed as national heroes, and their deaths so close to the peak sparked universal grief.

Irvine and another Shrewsbury School old boy Guy Lovett were honored with a plaque at Everest base camp in 2004.

Irvine House, as it is now known, was converted into the ESWA sports and social club until being closed down in 2012.

After a fire in August 2013, it was purchased by Wirral firm ND Property Ltd, who restored fire-damaged portions, including the top floors and the roof, and prepared it for reconstruction.

The structure is being used as residences and is part of the ‘Heritage Park’ complex.