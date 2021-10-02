Every condition that the DWP records state is most likely to be eligible for backpay.

According to statistics, seven out of ten applicants successfully appealed a decision by the Department of Work and Pensions to deny them disability benefits.

Around 293,000 people have won their claims in the last three years after a tribunal overturned a decision to deny them Personal Independence Payments.

According to the DWP, about 5% of all assessments were reversed.

However, 500 people died before their initial challenge was chosen throughout the same time span.

In 2019, the DWP was judged to have ‘followed policy’ in the handling of six-stone Stephen Smith from Liverpool, who was wrongfully denied benefits before his death.

Before his death, the 64-year-old was frequently and mistakenly denied benefits although suffering from a number of chronic ailments.

According to the Mirror, private companies AT Capita, the Independent Assessment Services (previously known as Atos), and Maximus carry out initial benefits evaluations on behalf of the DWP.

Before a claimant’s appeal can be escalated to a tribunal, the claimant must file it within a month.

Most rulings were overturned on appeal, according to the DWP, because new evidence was presented.

“Narrow inquiries and a sense of being under suspicion [during assessments]can make it difficult for people to give a full account of the hurdles they face,” said Tom Pollard, a former DWP senior mental health policy consultant.

The Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) said it helped “millions of people every year” and that “the great majority of PIP cases were not appealed.”

PIP is a benefit designed to assist persons who have a long-term physical or mental illness or impairment.

The problem derives from a High Court judgement in December 2017 that ruled the Department of Work and Pensions (DWP) had failed to follow regulations when awarding points for being able to travel.

If claimants’ psychological discomfort prevented them from undertaking any unusual journey without someone accompanying them, they should have been granted the standard mobility rate of PIP.

If they couldn’t travel on any familiar journey without assistance, they should have been granted the enhanced rate.

Instead, the DWP underscored persons for this aspect of the evaluation, resulting in some people not being eligible for PIP’s mobility rate at all.

