Everton’strongly reject’ criticism, thus Farhad Moshiri will support shareholder changes.

Farhad Moshiri will support Everton’s intentions to reform how shareholder meetings will be conducted in the future.

The Blues seek the ability to organize virtual General Meetings and have written to shareholders requesting a vote on the matter.

However, because Moshiri, the club’s dominant stakeholder with a stake of more than 90%, has the most votes, a revision to the Articles of Association will be approved.

Denise Barrett-Baxendale, the company’s chief executive, stated in a letter to shareholders this week that Moshiri, through Blue Heaven Holdings Limited, will back the board’s intentions.

Because of the pandemic, last year’s General Meeting was held remotely, but Everton wants the option to host them in the same fashion in the future, starting with the next one, which is expected to take place in December or January assuming the revisions are passed.

The club will discuss the accounts for the 2020-21 season at its next meeting.

Virtual meetings, according to critics, limit shareholders’ capacity to hold the board of directors accountable in person, but the Blues vehemently denied any attempt to evade scrutiny last night, instead stating that the changes would better open the hierarchy to inquiries.

Everton confirmed in a statement that a live question and answer session will take place during a virtual meeting, that questions submitted in before will also be answered on the night, and that voting will continue to be done in real-time.

The club stated during last year’s gathering that every question presented was answered.

The Blues were also quick to point out that changing the Articles of Association would not mean the end of in-person General Meetings in the future, but rather that the club would be able to convene them digitally, physically, or in a hybrid format in the future.

When questioned why an in-person gathering was not scheduled, Everton highlighted worries about Covid as well as the necessity to move digital as reasons for the next General Meeting to be held electronically.

