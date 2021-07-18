Everton’s triumph over Blackburn Rovers revealed five things, including Moise Kean’s transfer requirement.

Everton completed their pre-season training with a 1-0 win over Blackburn Rovers on Saturday afternoon.

Jean-Philippe Gbamin scored in the contest, which was played behind closed doors at Finch Farm, to give the Toffees their second win of the summer.

As manager Rafa Benitez assesses his roster and prepares the Blues for the new season, both James Rodriguez and Moise Kean made appearances.

Here are five things we noticed after Everton’s recent victory…

It was fantastic to watch JP Gbamin in action for Everton, and it was even nicer to see the Ivorian score.

Gbamin had only made three Blues appearances after joining from Mainz in the summer of 2019, and this was technically his first goal for the Toffees, despite the match not being regarded an official friendly.

Even so, he was the one who discovered the internet. The 25-year-old raced forward after dispossessing Blackburn in his own half before finding Moise Kean with a lovely diagonal pass. The Italian’s shot was saved, but Gbamin kept running and snatched the rebound.

It was heartening to watch him running forward with the ball, and as he advanced, he appeared strong and confident. Last season, too many of his Everton teammates failed to make similar forward movements, preferring to pass sideways or backwards instead.

Gbamin, on the other hand, was confident with the ball and aided Anthony Gordon with another probing pass in Accrington Stanley’s 3-0 win.

Everton’s starting XI will undoubtedly benefit from that vision and dynamism this season.

We saw what a little healthy competition can do for a player’s form last season.

Everton can score more goals by ensuring Calvert-Lewin isn’t the only centre-forward on the teamsheet when the new season begins, as Jordan Pickford thrived in the second half of last season thanks to the presence of the dependable Robin Olsen.

Moise Kean twisted his defender in the area before unleashing a nice strike at Finch Farm on Saturday, and he had another effort stopped from the edge of the box, while his strike led to Gbamin’s winner.

Calvert-Lewin has developed into a terrifying presence in the area, and it was encouraging to see another Everton attacker go for goal.

It has been far too long. “The summary has come to an end.”