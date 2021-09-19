Everton’s transfer difficulty is highlighted by Ben Godfrey, who also raises the topic of Seamus Coleman.

Everton’s weakened squad was left to rue a tense 11-minute spell in Saturday’s defeat to Aston Villa.

Villa’s introduction of new acquisition Leon Bailey around the hour mark resulted in a quick-fire onslaught that took the game away from Rafa Benitez’s side, in a role reversal of the Blues’ 3-1 triumph over Burnley.

Having arrived at Villa Park without Jordan Pickford, Richarlison, or Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Seamus Coleman’s absence was felt the most acutely.

Ben Godfrey was used in his secondary full-back role after Everton’s pursuit of a back-up right-back was foiled during the summer transfer window.

Rafa Benitez makes a tactical tweak at Everton, and Yerry Mina masters mind tricks.

The 23-year-old made his comeback from injury as part of a back three in the Toffees’ triumph at Turf Moor, but was moved out to the side as the club attempted to extend their unbeaten record.

As Villa attempted to bring the ball into the area, Godfrey did an excellent job of blocking left wingback Matt Targett’s attempts to surge forward, making the joint-most blocks in the side according to Whoscored.

Despite his proficiency as a member of the backline, Godfrey’s natural reluctance to join the attack left Andros Townsend alone against the opposition’s defense.

At Villa Park, Dean Smith chose a back three formation, possibly due to a fear that Benitez might deploy a similar formation that he had used earlier in the week.

Everton turning to a back four afforded Villa’s wingbacks license to move forward and overload the full-backs, as Lucas Digne discovered for the opening goal, with his opposite number Matty Cash cutting inside the Frenchman to fire past debutant keeper Asmir Begovic.

After an hour, Targett was replaced by Leon Bailey, a winger who had also been linked with a move to the Blues this summer.

After successfully handling the more defensive-minded Targett, the former Bayer Leverkusen player provided a new threat.

His corner delivery, which deflected off Digne’s head, increased Villa’s lead, but it was ultimately a direct run at Godfrey towards the byline. “The summary has come to an end.”