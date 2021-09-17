Everton’s training session yielded four observations as two players returned from injury.

Everton will go to Aston Villa on Saturday evening in the hopes of maintaining their unblemished start to the season.

Under new manager Rafa Benitez, the Blues have made a solid start to the season, winning three and drawing one of their four league matches thus far.

With a League Cup victory over Huddersfield Town last month, the mood around Goodison Park is quite upbeat ahead of what will be a difficult match this weekend.

Despite losing Jack Grealish to a big-money move to Manchester City, Dean Smith’s team has strengthened over the summer.

Everton have released their latest round of training photographs to provide fans with the most up-to-date information from Finch Farm, and there are a few noteworthy aspects to note.

To begin with, there are several photos of Cenk Tosun in action at Finch Farm!

Injury has plagued the striker in recent seasons, with two loan periods away from the club cut short due to long-term issues.

Earlier this year, while on loan from Besiktas to finish the 2020/21 season, the Turkey international tore his patella tendon, necessitating surgery.

With his latest significant ailment, it was initially thought that the 30-year-old would be out until at least November, after a loan spell with Crystal Palace was cut short due to injury the previous season.

However, the striker was recently photographed at Finch Farm, smiling with some of his teammates as they prepared for a full training session.

In some of the photos, Tosun can be seen conversing with Benitez, although he does not appear to have completed full training yet.

That’s reasonable given the severity of his condition, but he’ll be happy to be back at Finch Farm nevertheless.

While we’re on the subject of strikers returning to action after injury…

Ellis Simms had a fantastic loan spell with Blackpool in the second half of last season, assisting Neil Critchley’s side to promotion from League One to the Championship.

In 23 league appearances for his temporary club, he scored 10 goals and added two assists. “The summary has come to an end.”