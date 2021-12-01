Everton’s starting lineups vs Liverpool have been decided after Anthony Gordon, Fabian Delph, and Salomon Rondon announced their decisions.

Merseyside derbies are always massive fixtures no matter when they’re played or what’s on the line, but this one is even greater for Everton.

Not only will Blues manager Rafa Benitez be up against his previous club Liverpool, whom he led for six years from 2004 to 2010, but he will also be concerned about his current team’s startling drop in form in recent weeks.

Everton hasn’t won in their past seven Premier League games and is on their longest losing stretch in 16 years.

Given the gravity of the situation, may the Spaniard be tempted to rearrange his pack following Sunday’s 1-0 setback at newly-promoted Brentford, which was their fifth loss in six games?

The sportsdesk of The Washington Newsday has had their say…

Richarlison must return after serving his ban, but I’ve changed my mind about whether he should replace Salomon Rondon at centre-forward.

After listening to the arguments made by my elders, David Prentice and Gavin Buckland, in the most recent Royal Blue podcast, I’ve been persuaded to keep the misfiring Venezuelan as the spearhead of the attack so that the Brazilian can operate in his natural position, cutting inside from the wings and seeing more of the ball.

Because it seems unlikely that Everton will have a lot of possession in this game, Richarlison will be deployed on the flank rather than as a lone striker, where he could end up feeding on scraps like he did at Manchester City.

This strategy also allows the sluggish Rondon, who has supposedly taken to pugilism to improve his fitness, to box cleverly and actually lay a glove on an opponent for the first time (after all, a certain Duncan Ferguson broke his scoring drought in the comparable match back in 1994!).

Demarai Gray, who looked to be Rafa Benitez’s brightest outlet after coming off the bench at Brentford, has also been reinstated to the starting lineup, meaning Alex Iwobi and Anthony Gordon have both been dropped.

Allan, Doucoure; Townsend, Gray, Richarlison; Rondon; Coleman, Keane, Godfrey, Digne; Allan, Doucoure; Townsend, Gray, Richarlison; Rondon.

