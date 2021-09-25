Everton’s starting lineup for the game against Norwich has been finalized, with Alex Iwobi and Anthony Gordon making judgments.

After a week of disappointments, Everton’s urgency to earn a victory has grown ahead of what was already a must-win match against Norwich City at Goodison Park.

The Blues had a chance to shake off a nine-minute meltdown at Aston Villa with a Carabao Cup tie against Queens Park Rangers on Tuesday night, but instead of progressing in what could have been Rafa Benitez’s most straightforward route to ending the club’s longest-running trophy drought, they were dumped out on penalties before the leaves had even fallen.

Everton – and Benitez, who had been keeping the doubters at bay with a promising start in the first month of the season – simply cannot afford any slip-ups against the Premier League’s newly promoted basement club, who have lost all five of their games.

There won’t be many changes in personnel from the side that started at Villa Park – just the fit-again Jordan Pickford in goal – but the Blues will need to switch formations from the 4-4-1-1 used in the West Midlands, as they need to get on the front foot from the start, unlike their previous home game against Burnley.

As a result, I’d go 4-2-3-1, and with Dominic Calvert-veteran Lewin’s understudy Salomon Rondon still getting his bearings in the Premier League, the attacking midfield trio of Demarai Gray, Andros Townsend, and the unpredictable Alex Iwobi would be heavily tasked with shooting.

Okay, the manager isn’t exactly swamped with possibilities, but he does have some choices to make.

After another poor performance on Tuesday, one option would be to bench Alex Iwobi. That means Anthony Gordon, who gave his all in a losing cause and appeared bright, holds his spot, while Demarai Gray operates behind Rondon in a position where he can hopefully do the most damage.

There’s also a choice to be made at right-back, which hasn’t been made since Ben Godfrey of 2021/22. “The summary has come to an end.”