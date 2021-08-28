Everton’s starting lineup for the game against Brighton has been finalized, with Alex Iwobi and Ben Godfrey making their judgments.

Rafa Benitez was unable to provide a full list of eligible players because Everton trained on Friday afternoon before flying to Brighton.

Despite the fact that James Rodriguez has returned to training, including him in the squad thus close to deadline day would be too risky.

Ben Godfrey traveled with the squad to Huddersfield Town on Tuesday, but he was not deemed ready to start, and it appears that he will not be able to return to the starting lineup at this time.

If Alex Iwobi can overcome his injury, he deserves to start in the three behind Dominic Calvert-Lewin, alongside Demarai Gray and Richarlison.

Andros Townsend may be unlucky, but Alex Iwobi is deserving of a starting spot.

After Everton’s midweek heroics, you can bet it’ll be ‘almost’ all-change this weekend.

But, in terms of personnel, how different should Rafa Benitez’s team be from the one that drew with Leeds on Saturday?

Despite Andros Townsend’s goal in midweek, I believe things should remain essentially unchanged from that game, with Alex Iwobi holding his spot in the side.

The only difference would have been in the back. Ben Godfrey accompanied the team to Huddersfield but was ruled unfit.

He should be in the Everton side right now if he’s even close to being fit.

Despite a shaky start to the season, an image on social media revealed he was in York yesterday evening, suggesting Keane might still be in the starting eleven.

Rafa Benitez is set to make a similar amount of changes this afternoon after making nine for Tuesday’s Carabao Cup triumph against Huddersfield Town.

Jordan Pickford is expected to take over in goal from Asmir Begovic, who made his Blues debut against Carlos Corberan’s side.

While Jonjoe Kenny is expected to be replaced by Seamus Coleman, Lucas Digne is expected to replace Niels Nkounkou at left-back.

Benitez confirmed Ben Godfrey’s release from isolation following Tuesday’s game, and one would have expected him to replace Michael Keane for his first start of the season.

However, based on a tweet, it appears like a return is more likely after the international break.

