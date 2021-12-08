Everton’s rite of passage night for Richarlison should inspire future gains across the board.

Everton’s stunning 2-1 comeback win over Arsenal was a rite of passage for Richarlison, as well as a potentially season-defining game for Everton.

Not only did the Blues attacker show the determination and patience to roll with the punches when not one but two equalizing goals he scored were chalked off by VAR for being offside – the second of which in a manner that could only satisfy pedants and the type of incident that we were told would be removed by referees chief Mike Riley at the start of the season – but he also demonstrated his increasing skill set off the pitch with his first ever English interview.

Richarlison is an emotive figure who wears his emotions on his sleeve on the football field, which means that when things aren’t going his way, he appears to be carrying the weight of the world on his shoulders.

After being denied twice by the narrowest of margins against Arsenal, and with Everton facing the prospect of extending their winless run – already the longest since 1999 – into territory not seen since the dark days of Mike Walker, some two-and-a-half years before he was even born, the Brazilian could have been forgiven for thinking that fate was conspiring against him and that it wasn’t going to be his night.

Richarlison, on the other hand, held his cool to stretch his neck muscles and equalize with a perfectly-placed looping header when the Blues needed him the most.

His reaction to the final whistle – lying flat out on his back in a prostrate position across the Goodison turf – emphasised just how much he’d given for the cause, but thankfully, he’d recovered his energy levels sufficiently to share his thoughts on the match a few minutes later, with answers in English rather than his native Portuguese tongue for the first time.

Richarlison was able to convey his gratitude to the fans in his usual effervescent manner – fans have become accustomed with his sense of humour as he practiced his English abilities online through social media engagements – “The summary has come to an end.”