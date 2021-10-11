Everton’s Rafa Benitez rating after a change in style and overcoming challenges.

Everton and Rafa Benitez have had an excellent start to the 2021/22 season thus far.

The Blues are now fifth on the Premier League table, with only one loss to their record, going into the current international break.

Unfortunately, things did not go as planned in the League Cup, with an early elimination at the hands of Queens Park Rangers dampening the spirit for a spell.

With Everton not playing until next weekend, and West Ham United visiting Goodison Park on Sunday, our Royal Blue Podcast panel had the chance to assess Benitez’s tenure at the club thus far.

Dave Prentice, Adam Jones, and Gavin Buckland joined Phil Kirkbride to discuss their impressions on the manager, all of which were good at this point in the campaign.

Give the season a ten-point rating thus far?

I’d have to go for an eight, though I was considering deducting a half-point for that Aston Villa patch – but I fault the referee for not awarding that foul against Demarai Gray, which might have completely transformed the game.

So far, I’m extremely impressed with what I’ve seen. What we’re attempting to achieve has a structure and a game plan, and you can see the manager’s preferred playing style.

We’re creating chances, getting good balls into the box, and hitting the target with our shots. The high press numbers are truly astounding, and Doucoure appears to be a reborn player.

The players that the manager took over have been given a fresh lease on life in many ways, and the signings have been fantastic.

So eight out of 10 isn’t too optimistic or seeing things through blue-tinted glasses, in my opinion.

Last season was tedious to watch. The only statistic that matters is the final score, but it helps if you get to that final score while watching exciting football.

Then there’s this season. We’re watching fantastic football, and we’ve fallen down in a number of games but recovered admirably because to our strong character.

The very bottom. “The summary has come to an end.”