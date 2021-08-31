Everton’s probable transfer strategy for Ainsley Maitland-Niles as interest in the player grows.

Everton are interested in loaning Arsenal’s Ainsley Maitland-Niles to the club.

The Blues have attempted a late transfer window swoop to bring the 24-year-old to Goodison Park, but it appears that the Gunners are unwilling to let the versatile midfielder depart.

Rafa Benitez has been looking for insurance in the right-back position all summer, with a short-term alternative to challenge Seamus Coleman in the 2021/22 season regarded as a priority.

And Maitland-Niles has made no secret of his desire to leave Arsenal, posting a forthright statement on Instagram on Monday about wanting to go somewhere where he can get minutes.

The potential signing has sparked interest among fans ahead of the transfer deadline, and it was discussed on our most recent Royal Blue Podcast.

Adam Jones is joined by Dave Prentice and Gavin Buckland on the show to discuss the potential new signing’s role at Goodison Park.

Ainsley Maitland-Niles is a very versatile player who can play in central midfield, on the wing, and at right back, though I believe he has previously stated that he does not enjoy playing there.

But, if Everton are interested in signing him, wouldn’t he provide some form of right-back backup for the coming season?

Yes, and we’re in desperate need of a right back. The right back position is the one that requires the most attention.

By the way, I’m not sure what any of this implies for Jonjoe Kenny.

However, I believe Patterson is still on the radar…

Another proposal for Nathan Patterson has been rejected, this time for £8 million. So it’ll be intriguing to watch if Everton re-enters the race before the deadline.

And how much did it cost?

So I believe Seamus is still early in the season, and you can’t expect him to play every game. Would you prefer a loan over a permanent signing at this point, given the areas where we may be able to improve elsewhere?

For the time being, I believe we could get away with a loan at right-back and use whatever cash we have. “The summary has come to an end.”