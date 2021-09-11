Everton’s Premier League squad has been announced.

Everton’s 24-man roster for the 2021/22 Premier League season has been announced.

The transfer season closed at the end of last month, with a number of new arrivals and departures influencing the Goodison Park squad.

After being named the club’s new manager at the end of June, Rafa Benitez went on to make five transfers in his first summer in charge.

Over the course of the summer, Andros Townsend, Asmir Begovic, Demarai Gray, Andy Lonergan, and Salomon Rondon all moved to Merseyside, although there were also several high-profile exits before deadline day.

The Premier League has finally published Everton’s squad for the coming season, which includes James Rodriguez, who has remained at the club despite being told he could go if the appropriate offer came in.

In reality, the Blues have named only 24 players out of a possible 25, perhaps allowing room for another signing in the January transfer window if the need arises.

Anthony Gordon and Jarrad Branthwaite qualify as U21 players and do not need to be listed in the main squad list, which helps.

Begovic, Asmir Dominic Calvert-Lewin is a British journalist. Coleman, Seamus Tom Davies is a British actor. Richarlison Delph, Fabian Abdoulaye Doucoure Lucas Digne Gbamin, Jean-Philippe Ben Godfrey is a British actor who plays Ben Godfrey Gray, Demarai Mason Holgate is a British actor. Alex Iwobi is a Nigerian footballer who plays for the Michael Keane is a well-known Irish musician. Kenny, Jonjoe Andy Lonergan is a writer and a musician. Mina, Allan Yerry Jordan Pickford is a goalkeeper. Rodriguez, James Rondon, Salomon Cenk, Andre Gomes Andros Townsend, Tosun