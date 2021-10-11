Everton’s pattern against Neymar and Luis Suarez continues with Yerry Mina.

Yerry Mina has been on international duty for the past week and has continued an interesting trend.

Everton’s defender has had a solid start to the season, establishing himself as a key element of Rafa Benitez’s defensive line.

Supporters have been ecstatic with the Colombian international’s performance thus far, but they’ve also noticed an odd trend emerging across those appearances.

The most glaring example of the trend thus far has been Mina’s performance against Leeds United in August, with the centre-back having a long-running duel with Patrick Bamford throughout.

During the 2-2 tie, the two collided for nearly the entire 90 minutes, with one incident in particular during the first half at Elland Road.

However, the 27-year-old has faced a variety of opponents this season, most notably seeking to get under the skin of Aston Villa’s Ollie Watkins last month.

And Evertonians were pleased to see the trend continue during the international break.

Colombia has faced tough opponents Uruguay and Brazil in recent days and has held clean sheets in both matches, resulting in 0-0 draws.

However, Blues fans have been particularly fixated on Mina and his ability to irritate opponents.

The defender was seen getting up up and personal with Paris Saint-Germain star Neymar during Sunday night’s match, after doing the same with former Barcelona player Luis Suarez in his country’s last meeting.

This isn’t the first time Mina has done anything like this for his country.

After Argentina defeated Colombia in the Copa America semi-final in Brazil this summer, Lionel Messi ridiculed the centre-back.

Messi could be seen swearing at Everton’s player after missing his penalty in that match, having danced upon hitting his spot kick against Uruguay in the previous round.

Blues supporters have been reacting to the latest photos of Mina’s antics all day Monday, and they’re glad to see the defender continuing to do so.

The Colombian international has been one of Everton’s greatest performers so far this season, and many believe he is starting to get under people’s skin. “The summary has come to an end.”