Everton’s new signing, Rafa Benitez, has just revealed the truth about James Rodriguez.

The incident that may have brought Andros Townsend’s afternoon to a close is one of the reasons why Everton supporters have taken to him so quickly.

Norwich countered down their left side to try and find an opportunity with the score still 1-0 and the visitors eager to apply as much pressure as possible.

The Blues’ summer signing, on the other hand, was having none of it.

He dashed back down his side of the pitch, putting his heart and soul into each step to reclaim his position and issue a challenge.

Rafa Benitez was deciding which of his forwards was the most weary and should be taken out of the game when that dash from the summer addition made his decision.

The atmosphere at Goodison Park was one of utmost admiration for a player who had previously appeared to be an unimpressive acquisition.

Compare that to the mindset of the players in his position at the start of the previous season.

James Rodriguez was frequently used on the right side under Carlo Ancelotti, with excitement at an all-time high following a summer of activity and a solid start on the pitch.

In essence, Townsend is identical to the Colombian international. Someone has risen to become one of the sport’s most well-known figures, having played at every level of the game.

One was a high-profile free signing that generated a lot of buzz, while the other entered under-the-radar and with minimal expectations for what was to come.

Rodriguez was definitely brought to Everton for his innate talent and little more when he joined the club. Nobody expected him to be chasing after lost causes up front or furiously closing down defenders when the ball was not in his hands.

As it turned out, that was the case. Rodriguez’s moments of magic will be remembered for years to come, but they were all too brief.

He won’t be remembered for moments of hard teamwork and going out of his way to help people on the side now that he’s gone.

