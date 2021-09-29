Everton’s new signing has been dubbed the “bargain of the season,” with the next step in his career described.

Demarai Gray might get an England call-up if he maintains his early-season form with Everton, according to Noel Whelan.

Gray has been in incredible form since joining the club for £1.7 million from Bayer Leverkusen in Germany.

The 25-year-old was a highly rated winger at Birmingham City before being signed by Leicester City and playing in their 2016 title-winning team.

After a slump in form, he moved to the Bundesliga for a year before rejoining the Premier League with Everton this summer.

Gray has already been hailed the “deal of the season” by Whelan, who believes he can break into Gareth Sougthgate’s England side if he maintains his current level of play.

He told Football Insider, “I can see it happening [an England call-up], but not right now.”

“I believe he requires a little more consistency in the Premier League and more longevity in his game.

“We haven’t seen him in a few years, and with the amount of talent England has in his position, it’s tough to see how he can come in after two months of good performances.

“However, there’s no doubt that he’s on the right track, and he’s been my season’s best buy.

“If he maintains his current form, he will be difficult to overlook for Gareth Southgate.”

Gray has made 38 appearances for England’s junior teams, but despite receiving a call-up in 2019, he has never played for the senior team.

He is eligible for Jamaica, and President Michael Ricketts of the Jamaican Football Federation selected him as a player to watch earlier this year.

In March, Ricketts told Jamaica’s Sportsmax TV via The Voice, “Looking at the list, I see Andre Gray, Demarai Gray, Isaac Hayden – who himself called the JFF to express his desire.”

“Mason Holgate, Liam Moore – who has actually obtained his Jamaican passport – Nathan Redmond, Kemar Roofe, and Ivan Toney are the names that come to mind. All of them are working on getting their Jamaican passports.”