Everton’s interest in Daniel Jebbison has been revealed, with the club looking for a new striker.

Last season, the 18-year-old scored against the Blues on his full Blades debut at Goodison Park.

Rafa Benitez has been watching Jebbison’s tapes and feels he can improve the striker from Canada.

Sheffield United had planned to loan the young forward out this summer, but Everton is keen to purchase him on a permanent basis.

The England under-18 international is under contract at Bramall Lane until the end of the 2023 season, but Everton is trying to reach an agreement.

According to reports from tonight, the Blues value Jebbison at £5 million.

So far this season, the striker has only made one substitute appearance for the Blades, coming off the bench in the League Cup against Carlisle United.