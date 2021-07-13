Everton’s full pre-season schedule for 2021-22 as Rafa Benitez assesses his team

Everton is getting closer to the start of the 2021/22 season, and its pre-season preparations are only going to get more intense in the coming weeks.

The Blues kick off their Premier League campaign on August 14 against Southampton at Goodison Park, in what will be a new start for the club.

After Carlo Ancelotti’s unexpected move to Real Madrid earlier this summer, Rafa Benitez will be in charge this season.

Everton will be hoping to improve on their 10th-place result from last season under the former Newcastle and Liverpool manager.

As pre-season training begins, Benitez is already working with the Everton players at Finch Farm.

No fresh faces have yet arrived, with Benitez still policing his team and deciding where reinforcements are needed.

Benitez has already planned a pre-season trip of the United States for later this month, as he attempts to prepare his side for a challenging season ahead.

Everton will play two games on the other side of the Atlantic before returning to England for a final warm-up encounter before the Premier League season begins.

Millonarios, July 26 at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida

Arsenal vs. Inter Milan on July 29 at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida

Manchester United visits Old Trafford on August 7th.