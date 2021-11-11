Everton’s Dominic Calvert-Lewin has just demonstrated that he is more valuable than ever.

It was a magazine cover that sparked a lot of discussion.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin, the Everton striker, has never been afraid to experiment with his style, and his appearance on the front cover of Arena Homme+, dressed in black suit shorts, white shirt, black blazer, and black tie, is the latest in a long line of appearances in front of the camera feeling completely at ease in his own skin, which has helped him establish himself as a fashion icon as well as an elite footballer.

Supporters are naturally concerned about what occurs on the field. Calvert-Lewin, 24, has been a bright spot for Everton in recent seasons but has recently been sidelined due to a quad injury.

He’s developed into one of the Premier League’s most sought-after strikers, with a goal-scoring record that’s only getting better, as well as an all-around game. According to global analytics firm KPMG, his worth has climbed from £22.5 million in November of 2019 to £49 million two years later, a 118 percent increase in two seasons.

His stock has risen as a result of two successful campaigns and international recognition. And, while it may not be a huge component in his transfer value, his off-the-field appeal has grown as well, making him an even more attractive player for Everton.

Calvert-approach Lewin’s to being a fashion star has drawn comparisons to George Best and David Beckham in recent days. But it wouldn’t be adorable if he wasn’t performing at such a high level as a footballer and delivering the goods on the pitch, when he was fit.

But, by assuming this new role, he has boosted his visibility and marketability, and, as a player of the appropriate age with plenty of room to develop and take his career to new heights, Everton now have one of the most marketable players in European football.

But, in flared shorts and gleaming loafers, what could Calvert-Lewin possibly give for Everton?

Calvert-Lewin is currently locked down on the football side of things. It is hoped.