Everton’s dilemma is handed to Ellis Simms, when the question of Cenk Tosun arises.

Rafa Benitez must choose between his attacking options ahead of Everton’s match against Arsenal on Monday evening.

The Blues have been without their primary striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin since the 2-0 victory over Brighton at the end of August.

Calvert-Lewin will be on the sidelines for at least the next two weeks, according to Benitez, which means there is still a spot in the side to fill.

This is due to the fact that Salomon Rondon was substituted against Liverpool on Wednesday and is unlikely to be fit for Arsenal’s visit.

Cenk Tosun came in at the latter end of the Merseyside derby game, but Adam Jones of the Royal Blue podcast suggested Ellis Simms.

Both Dave Prentice and Gav Buckland discussed the choices available to Blues manager Rafa Benitez, appraising the youngster’s chances and proposing remedies to the problem.

As Rafa Benitez stated, Salomon Rondon is still being assessed, although it appears unlikely that he will be available for Monday’s game.

Who do you play in front of Rondon, or who fills in for him?

Do you bring in someone like Simms to act as a stand-in? Do you bring in Anthony Gordon to help fill a gap in the middle and push Gray out? It’s not the best of circumstances! For me, it’s Cenk Tosun. He’s the closest thing we’ll have to a direct replacement.

On Wednesday, Salomon Rondon looked a lot better. It was more his style of play; he was physically more imposing, and he was able to keep the ball in play. It never looked like they’d get a shot on goal, but it was generally better.

We don’t know who Tosun is, do we? We haven’t seen him in a long time. He was a centre-forward who thrived on balls out wide before his long absence.

Demarai Gray is back and ready to play, and he appears to be bright and capable of putting those balls in the basket. It Tosun is the type of player who can thrive off that type of service; the question is whether he’s fit and sharp enough to do so.

The reason I say so is because he has Premier experience.