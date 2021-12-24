Everton’s Boxing Day match against Burnley has been rescheduled because to a COVID outbreak.

Everton’s Premier League match against Burnley on Boxing Day has been postponed, according to the club.

The Blues were scheduled to play Sean Dyche’s side at Turf Moor on Sunday, but the match has been canceled due to a Covid outbreak among Rafa Benitez’s players.

Everton manager Rafa Benitez said on Thursday afternoon that the game had been postponed due to five positive tests and six injuries.

The Premier League, however, turned down the request, believing the Blues still had enough fit players in their squad to complete the match.

The Premier League, however, agreed the postponement this time after Everton made another request for the match to be postponed on Friday.

“Everton’s scheduled Boxing Day encounter at Burnley has been postponed following a review of the Club’s request due to injuries and positive COVID-19 cases in the Blues’ First-Team squad,” Everton said in a statement.

“Everton were set to travel to Turf Moor to play on Sunday, at 3pm,” according to a Premier League statement.

“The Board considered the Club’s request to postpone the match today due to more injuries in their squad.

“They came to the conclusion that the club would be unable to fulfill its fixture this weekend due to a lack of players available to play due to COVD-19 cases and injuries.”

“The Board was able to make its decision this morning, ahead of Boxing Day, to provide clarity to clubs and their supporters.”

“We apologize for the trouble and disruption this has caused those fans’ holiday plans.”

Everton’s next Premier League match will be against Newcastle United at Goodison Park on Thursday (December 30).