Everton Women have confirmed manager Willie Kirk’s departure.

Willie Kirk’s departure as manager of Everton Women has been confirmed.

Kirk had been the club’s manager since 2018, but he has now stepped down after nearly three years on the job.

When the 43-year-old left his assistant management job at Manchester United Women to join Everton at the bottom of the Women’s Super League [WSL], he guided the club to safety before finishing sixth in his first full season.

Kirk signed a new contract with Everton in December, but the club has now confirmed his exit in a statement.

Kirk expressed his gratitude to the club for giving him the opportunity to manage Everton in a statement, and wished them luck in the future.

Kirk commented on evertonfc.com, “I am grateful to the Club for the opportunity that they offered me three years ago.”

“We have achieved enormous progress both on and off the field during that time, and I leave the Club in a better position.” The FA Cup final less than a year ago was without a doubt the highlight, and it is a memory I will cherish forever.

“Unfortunately, due to an extremely difficult opening game list and the re-building of a squad with eight new players, this season has not started as we had hoped.”

“I have no doubt that the talented group I leave behind will have a bright future.

“I send my best wishes to the Club, the staff, and the players.”